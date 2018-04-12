San Pedro Pirates F.C PLB road comes to an end

The San Pedro Pirates F.C suffered another loss against Freedom Fighters at the Victor Sanchez Union Filed in Punta Gorda Town on Sunday, April 8th. It was a crucial match for the island team as they had to win in order to advance to the playoffs of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season. With this loss, the Pirates are no longer in the running to make the playoffs, even if they win their last match of the season.

The match kicked off at 4PM, with both teams going on the offensive. The entire match saw pure crosses and passes on the field. It was until minute 44, that Freedom Fighters’ Alexander Peter nailed the first goal for his team and took them to the break, leading 1-0.

In the second half, the island came back fierce as they scored a goal within the first two minutes, courtesy of Gabriel Chaves. The match then saw both teams controlling the ball, equally aiming for more goals. It wasn’t until minute 91 that Freedom Fighters managed to score another goal courtesy of Zidane Hines. With the game time up, the long whistle was blown, and it was a victory for the home team with a 2-1 point score.

The current standings of the PLB have Belmopan Bandits at the top of the chart with 30 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 26 points, and Police United F.C with 20 points. Following the top three teams are Belize Defense Force with 19 points and Freedom fighters with 15 points and San Pedro Pirates with 15 points. Dangriga Wagiya F.C has 14 points and at the bottom of the chart is Placencia Assassins with 10 points.

For the last game of the season, the San Pedro Pirates will be traveling to Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District to face Wagiya F.C on Sunday, April 15th. The match is scheduled to start at 4PM at Carl Ramos Stadium. For more information on how to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you may contact 629-6770.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS