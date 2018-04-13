San Pedro Tiger Sharks are heading to 2018 NEBL semi-finals

At the end of the tenth week of basketball action in the National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) Tournament, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks have secured their ticket to this year’s playoffs. The island team is hoping to capture the championship, preparing to bring a challenge the other NEBL top teams. In this season, the Tiger Sharks will be facing the Dangriga Dream Ballers in the semi-finals. The other teams making it to the playoffs are Smart Hurricanes Belize and Digicell Belize City Defenders.

The other teams joining the San Pedro Tiger Sharks in the playoffs were determined during the last round of games this past Friday, April 6th and Saturday, April 7th. On Friday, the Belmopan Bandits hosted the Belize City Defenders at the University of Belize gymnasium in Belmopan City. The City Defenders controlled the game from the start, leading 55-44 at halftime. That lead became tight by the end of the third quarter, with an 83 – 84 score. But by the end of the game, the visiting squad was able to steal the victory 94-90. With this win, the Digicell Belize City Defenders secured their spot in the semi-finals, and denying the Belmopan Bandits a spot in the semi-finals.

That same Friday, Smart Belize Hurricanes hosted the Orange Walk Running Rebels in Belize City. At the end of the first quarter, Hurricanes had obtained an 11- point lead and by halftime, they were comfortably winning with a 44-27 score. During the second half, the City’s team kept their dominant streak, ultimately winning 105-56.

On Saturday, April 7th, Dangriga Dream Ballers traveled to San Ignacio where they faced the Verdes. The first half of the game was quite intense, with both teams scrambling to stop the scoreboard. At halftime, Verdes had a one-point lead over the visiting team. In the second half of the game, Verdes finished the third quarter leading by three points over Dangriga Dream Ballers, but the last quarter saw a significant change in favor of the visiting team, who stole the victory by two points, winning 70-68.

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks did not play during the weekend because they had previously played their tenth game of the season.

Even though the four teams for the semi-finals have been determined, there are a few more games to be played.

On Friday, April 13th, Verdes face the DigiCell Belize City Defenders at St. Catherine’s Academy, while the Belmopan Bandits take on the Orange Walk Running Rebels in Orange Walk Town.

On Saturday, April 14th, the first semi-final game features the Dangriga Dream Ballers taking on the San Pedro Tiger Sharks in San Pedro Town

All games can be followed live on NEBL’s website at nebl.sportingpulse.net, with real-time box scores, while the game is being played. The website also has all game scores, box scores, players and teams’ statistics, along with standings for the season.

