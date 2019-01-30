Copa San Pedro 2019 completes third week of action

Island residents enjoyed another weekend of football at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town from Thursday, January 24th to Sunday, January 27th.

The first set of matches for Copa San Pedro 2019 Closing Season were held on Thursday, January 24th starting at 7PM. The first match saw Vince Assassins smashing Island Sharks in a 9-1 point game. Legends F.C then won 2-0 against G Strikers F.C at 9PM.

The following day, on Friday, January 25th Los Catrachos F.C took an easy 6-1 victory against Ambergris Hope’s. At 9PM, Fambo Boys F.C defeated Genesis F.C, 3-0.

The last match of the week was held on Sunday, January 27th at 5PM. It was a tight match between Captain G’s and Caye Caulker F.C, but at the end of the game time, it was a 1-1 draw.

The current standings of Copa San Pedro 2019 have Los Catrachos F.C and Legends F.C at the top of the chart with nine points each, followed by G Strikers, Captain G’s F.C, Terror Squad and Fambo Boys F.C with four points each. Caye Caulker F.C and Vince Assassins have three points each and Ambergris Hope’s has one point only. Yet to make it on the chart are Island Sharks and Genesis F.C.

Copa San Pedro Continues this weekend starting on Thursday, January 31st at 7PM. Everyone is invited to come out and support the island players. Food and drinks will be on sale during all games.

