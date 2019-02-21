Copa San Pedro heads to seventh week of action!

Copa San Pedro’s Closing Season 2019 football tournament continues to entertain islanders with intense matches at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town. After six weeks of action, the current standings have Los Catrachos F.C and Legends F.C at the top of the chart with 15 points each, followed by Caye Caulker Islanders F.C with 14 points and Fambo boys with 10 points. Following the top four teams are Terror Squad and G Strikers with nine points. Captain G’s has eight points, and Vince Assassins have seven points. Yet to make it on the chart are Genesis F.C, Ambergris Hope’s and Island Sharks.

The first set of matches were held on Thursday, February 14th starting at 7PM. In the first match, Fambo Boys F.C won 3-2 against Vince Assassins at 7PM. Terror Squad then took an easy 5-0 victory over Genesis F.C.

The football tournament continued the following day and saw Legends F.C easily winning 6-0 against Captain G’s. At 9PM, Caye Caulker Islanders demolished Island Sharks with a 7-0 final score. The last match of the football weekend was held on Sunday, February 17th at 5PM. The match saw the best of both teams, but in the end, it was a 2-1 victory for G Strikers over Los Catrachos F.C.

Copa San Pedro continues this weekend starting on Thursday, February 21st at 7PM. The first match will feature Island Sharks going against Fambo Boys, followed by Los Catrachos F.C taking on Captain G’s. The following day, Vince Assassins will face Terror Squad F.C and Legends will face Caye Caulker Islanders F.C. The last game of the week will be on Sunday, February 24th at 5PM, and will have Ambergris Hope’s going up against Genesis F.C. All islanders are invited to come out and support the island teams in their local tournament. Food and drinks will be on sale during all the games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS