Los Catrachos F.C leading Copa San Pedro Closing Season 2019

After five weeks of football action at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town, leading the Copa San Pedro Closing Season 2019 is Los Catrachos F.C with 15 points.

The first set of matches were held on Thursday, February 7th, starting at 7PM with Captain G’s F.C defeating Island Sharks with a 5-0 score. In the next match, Los Catrachos F.C won 3-0 against Terror Squad F.C.

The following day, Vince Assassins F.C came out victorious with a 4-2 score over Genesis F.C. At 9PM, Caye Caulker Islanders F.C defeated G Strikers F.C 2-1.

The fifth week of Copa San Pedro Closing Season 2019 concluded on Sunday, February 10th. At 5PM, Legends F.C took an easy 8-1 victory over Ambergris Hope’s F.C.

Copa San Pedro current standings have Los Catrachos F.C at the top of the chart with 15 points, followed by Legends F.C with 12 points and Caye Caulker Islanders F.C with 11 points. Following the top three teams is Captain G’s F.C with eight points and Fambo Boys F.C and Vince Assassins F.C with seven points each, while G Strikers F.C and Terror Squad have six points each. Yet to make it on the chart are Genesis F.C, Ambergris Hope’s F.C and Island Sharks F.C.

The football tournament continues this weekend, starting on Thursday, February 14th at 7PM. The first match will feature Fambo Boys F.C taking on Vince Assassins F.C. This is followed by Terror Squad F.C going up against Genesis F.C. The following day, Captain G’s F.C will face Legends F.C at 7PM and Island Sharks F.C will versus Caye Caulker Islanders F.C at 9PM. The football action will culminate on Sunday, February 17th at 5PM, with Los Catrachos going against G-Strikers F.C. All football fanatics are invited to come out and support the island teams in their football tournament. Food and drinks will be on sale during the games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS