Two San Pedro young ladies drafted for Belize’s Female Senior National Team

The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) has drafted a selection of players for the Belize Female Senior National Football Team to represent the country at a triangular tournament in Turks & Caicos from the 25-28 August 2019. Among the selection of players are San Pedro’s very own Ada Cordova and Normalee Nunez. Participating teams in the triangular tournament are Belize, Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands.

The players for the National Selection were chosen from various football tournaments hosted across the country. The other players drafted for the National Team include Sharyn Enriquez, Jasmine Armstrong, Gisel Baeza, Beatriz Alfaro, Vaylene Lambert, Kursha Pollard, Anisa Nah, Kendra Goff, Julissa Mejia, Jenisha Scott, Jinelle Pott, Anna Ortega, Nora Ramirez, Florine Vasquez, Delmi Cornelio, Ashley Rodriquez, Anijay Quiroz, Tracey Tench, Kaite Jones, Jada Brown, Aliyah Leiva and Nykemah Kuylen.

The players are to confirm their participation on Saturday, July 20that the FFB grounds in Belmopan City. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all the players that were selected and wishes them the best at the triangular tournament in Turks and Caicos.

