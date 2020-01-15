Copa San Pedro Football Tournament begins

On Thursday, January 9th, Copa San Pedro 2020 began at the Ambergris Stadium, with 11 teams competing for the coveted top prize of the football tournament. This year’s teams include Hell Fighters F.C., Intruders F.C., Conquerors F.C., San Mateo F.C., G Strikers F.C., San Pedro High School, Alaia F.C., San Pedrito F.C., Jokers F.C., Ambergris Hopes F.C., and Vince Assassins F.C.

Five games were played in the first week of the tournament, with two games held on Thursday. Conquerors F.C. emerged victorious with a 2-0 score against Jokers F.C. In the second game, Alaia fell short to San Mateo F.C. 3-2.

The following day, Intruders F.C. slammed the Ambergris Hopes team with 4-0 final score. The second game saw Hell Fighters demolishing Vince Assassins 6-0. On Sunday, January 12th, G Strikers met a tough San Pedrito team but managed a narrow 1-0 victory.

The current Copa San Pedro standings have Hell Fighters F.C., Intruders F.C., Conquerors F.C., San Mateo F.C., and G Strikers leading with three points each. Games continue this weekend, and football fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS