San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament rolls into playoffs

On Sunday, January 19th, another round of games took place at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex as the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament is hosting its playoffs. Team Extreme nabbed another win, securing a leading command in the competition, while Beer League, became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

Games began after 10AM between teams RCGO and Rusties. It was a tight game, which ended in a 4-3 marginal victory for RCGO.

After a short break, the second game saw Team Extreme taking on Beer League. The win was easy for Team Extreme even though the Beer League gave their all until the last moment of the game. At the final strikeout, Extreme walked away with a 7-3 win. With this loss, Beer League is officially out of the competition.

The tournament continues on Sunday, January 26th with the following games:

Extreme vs Rusties

SPHS vs RCGO

Organizers invite everyone to come out and support the tournament, which is nearing its finals.

