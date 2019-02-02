San Pedro Co-ed Softball Tournament play-offs begin

After weeks of intense softball action, the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball competition semi-finals began on Sunday, January 27th at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The tournament saw three action-packed matches between the four remaining teams in the competition.

At 9AM Quality Reef took on Team RCGO, determined to grab a much- needed win to stay in the lead of the competition. After a tough match, Quality Reef closed the game with a tight 5-4 victory. The next match saw Team Extreme comfortably overcoming Team Rusties with 13-3 game points.

The last game of the day saw RCGO facing Quality Reef again. A confident Quality Reef started the match dominating each inning. But RCGO had no intentions of losing for the second time and after making a surprising comeback stole the victory with a 4-3 final score.

The play-offs continue this weekend on Sunday, February 3rd, beginning at 9AM with Extreme versus RCGO, followed by Quality Reef going against Rusties. RCGO and Extreme will play a second game and depending on these results a fourth game will be determined. Everyone is invited to come and support their favorite team during the semi-finals playoffs. Food and drinks will be on sale!

