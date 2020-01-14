Two teams currently leading San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament

Team Extreme and San Pedro High School (SPHS) are currently leading in the San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament, with a total of five wins each. Both teams emerged victorious during their games on Sunday, January 12th, at the Honourable Sylvestre Sporting Complex. The first game was between SPHS and Beer League. SPHS easily overcame their opponent, crushing them with 27-1 victory. The second and final game of the day saw Extreme taking on Team Rusties with a 9-1 blowout. The current standings has Extreme with five wins and two losses, follow by SPHS with five wins and three loses. Team Rusties have won four games and lost three, Team RCGO has also won four games and lost three, while Beer League remains winless with seven defeats.

Games continue on Sunday, January 19th with the first game at 10:30AM between RCGO and Rusties. Followed by Extreme versus Beer League in the afternoon.

Softball fans are invited to come out and support their favourite teams.

