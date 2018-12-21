San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament plays last games of 2018

San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament continued this weekend on Sunday, December 16th at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex in San Pedro Town with three intense games. Many softball fanatics enjoyed the matches.

At 10AM, Team San Pedro High School (SPHS) took a 14-13 victory over Quality Reef with, and RCGO taking an easy 7-3 victory against Team Rusties.

The last match of the day saw Extreme and Beer league in an intense match. The final score was in favor of the Extreme, winning 9-6.

The current standings have Extreme at the top of the chart with 8 wins one loss, followed by Quality Reef with six wins and three losses and RCGO with six wins and three losses. Rusties has 3 wins six losses, Beer League has two wins and seven losses, and at the bottom of the chart is SPHS with two win and seven losses.

Due to the upcoming holidays, San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament will be on hiatus until Sunday, January 6th. The first match will see RCGO vs. SPHS at 10AM. Beer League will take on Rusties, and the last match of the day will feature Extreme going against Quality Reef.

