Softball Co-Ed Tournament hosts two games

The first round of games in 2020 for the ongoing San Pedro Co-Ed Softball Tournament took place on Sunday, January 5th at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex. There are currently there are five teams participating in the tournament: San Pedro High School Sharks, Extreme, Rusties, RCGO, and Beer League.

Sunday saw two intense action-packed games and many softball fanatics attending and cheering on their favourite teams. Shortly after 10AM, team San Pedro High School Sharks (SPHS) took a 7-5 victory over Extreme on the first game.

After lunch time, RCGO faced Beer League. The final score was in favour of RCGO, winning 6-2.

The following games are scheduled for Sunday, December 12th starting at 10:30AM. The first match will see Beer League taking on San Pedro High School Sharks, followed by Extreme versus Rusties.

