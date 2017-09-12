Tropic Air Belize and Maya Island Air suspend Caye Caulker Flights

Press Release – Tropic Air Ltd./Maya Island Air – September 12, 2017 – Tropic Air and Maya Island Air hereby inform the public of the suspension of all scheduled flights to the island of Caye Caulker effective October 1, 2017.

The present state of the runway at the island’s airstrip exhibits severe deterioration. As a result, this precautionary measure is necessary to avoid safety and operational challenges beyond acceptable margins for public flight service.

This information has been shared with the Belize Airports Authority and Caye Caulker’s Village Council accompanied by a request for urgent renovation of the runway in order to meet the island’s approaching tourism high season.

Air service will resume to Caye Caulker immediately after completion of necessary renovation works to rehabilitate the island’s airstrip.

Travelers with itineraries, reservations or tickets to Caye Caulker should contact their respective carrier for information regarding the status of the journey and available alternatives to reach this popular island destination.

