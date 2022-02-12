Tropic Air inaugurates non-stop flights between San Salvador, El Salvador, and Belize

On Friday, February 11th, Tropic Air Belize inaugurated its new non-stop service between Belize City, Belize to San Salvador, El Salvador. This is another milestone for the Belizean airline which currently flies to Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. In celebration of this new service, a special introductory fare of US$99 each way plus taxes is available through February 28, 2022.

An inaugural ceremony was held at the Philip Goldson International Airport hosted by the Chairman of the Aviation Development Committee Anthony Hunt. There were remarks from Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations Honourable Anthony Mahler and Tropic Air’s Director of Operations Ravie Nuñez. Mahler said that air traffic to Belize is critical and goes hand in hand with the tourism industry. Mahler added that Tropic Air is creating a regional brand for Belize by adding another international route to their growing air services.

Nuñez thanked everyone for attending the inaugural ceremony. Special recognition went to Belize’s Civil Aviation Department and El Salvador Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Tropic Air certification team, and supporting staff. Nuñez said the airline’s goal is to provide safe and convenient regional travel services using modern, comfortable, and sophisticated aircraft with a well-trained crew.

Present at the ceremony were also Tropic Air President John Greif III, Minister of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation Honourable Andre Perez, Ambassador of El Salvador to Belize, His Excellency Graciela Marina Perez Seledon, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations Nicole Solano and other dignitaries.

The schedule shows flights leaving Belize at 3PM and returning from El Salvador at 5PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flights will be on Tropic’s twin-engine Beechcraft 1900D, which seats 19 passengers.

