Belize’s South Water Caye has been recognized as one of the top 100 beaches in the world, receiving the Golden Beach Award for 2024

Blue Marlin Beach Resort is one of Belize’s most tranquil island escapes, located 14 miles off the coast of South Water Caye in Dangriga Town. Based on a survey conducted by Beach Atlas titled “Golden Beach Award 2024,” a hundred of the best beaches were selected worldwide, covering various aspects of what makes a beach exceptional. The “Blue Marlin Caye” landed in the top hundred unique beaches and ranked number seventy on the list. The beach is well known for its diverse criteria, highlighting the significance of local communities, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Golden Beach Awards are held yearly, and they look at diverse criteria to select the best beaches in the world, such as their cultural significance, value to the local community, inclusivity, and overall lifestyle offerings. The panel of content creators and experts then voted to help curate their favorite beaches, culminating in the list of top beaches.

Beach Atlas doesn’t just assess the natural beauty of each beach but also the “Party and Nightlife “and the sense of community and cultural significance. A panel of influencers and experts passed their votes on their favorite beaches. An approach that allows Beach Atlas to highlight unique beaches that are typically not included in the traditional best beach list.

The selection process involved travel experts and influencers worldwide who voted and compiled a list. The selection expands criteria and value to the local community and guides travelers wishing to explore top destinations.

The Blue Marlin Beach Resort stood out because of its relaxed and eco-friendly environment, which overlooks the Caribbean Sea and is known for its pristine beauty. The quiet, secluded island is situated in the middle of Belize’s largest marine protected area, “The Barrier Reef,” home to hundreds of corals and fish species.

It is a perfect place for marine exploration or various exciting sports. Guests can enjoy thrilling activities such as fishing, snorkeling, Scooba diving, kayaking, bird watching, or old hammock testing. This Beach is undoubtedly a little piece of heaven in paradise, well known for its Belizean hospitality and down-to-earth environment.

This year, the Top Hundred Beaches in the World, 2024, introduced a fresh perspective, ranking the beaches by their scenic beauty and considering the diverse criteria that highlight their significance to local communities, daily lifestyle, and cultural importance. This innovation made a different approach this year, promoting the lesser-known gems and offering a richer narrative of what makes a beach genuinely remarkable.