ADVISORY NO. 1: TROPICAL DEPRESSION SIXTEEN (TD 16) FORMS OFF THE COAST OF NICARAGUA

NEMO in collaboration with the National Meteorological Service hereby informs the general public that Tropical Depression Sixteen (16) with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour recently formed off the coast of Nicaragua. TD 16 is located at 12.2 North Latitude and 81.9 West Longitude. It is moving due northwest at 7 miles per hour. It is forecasted to continue move in that direction. If it maintains its projected path based on that forecast it is expected to become a Tropical Storm and by Friday, 6th October 2017 it is expected to be east of Belize, or directly in front of us.

The public is hereby advised to make preparations to protect life and property. If you are at risk to bad weather and flooding start discussing arrangements to move to higher grounds. If you have to seek shelter, know which shelter you will go to and make arrangements on how you will reach the shelter. Start checking on family members and neighbors who may be in need of assistance.

Secure as much food and water as possible. Do not venture out to sea after Friday, 6th October 2017. All Fishers and people on the Cayes are hereby strongly urged to monitor and track TD 16. Drivers are reminded to drive with extreme caution, reduce speed and put on your hazard light, when driving in wet conditions. NEMO’s Emergency Coordinators contact information are as follows:

 Corozal, Mr. Williard Levy at 623 0237;

 Orange Walk, Ms. Suliema Celiz at 605 5046, or Mr. Aragon at 636 6094;

 Belize District, Mr. Lionel Tillett at 6154834 and Mr. Kevin Pollard at 621 2275;

 San Pedro, Ms. Vanessa Parham at 632 3698;

 Belize City, Ms. Timrose Augustine at 600 8672 and Councillor Willoughby at 615 9793;

 Belmopan, Ms. Clare Moody at 630 9791;

 Cayo, Mr. Al Westby at 630 3224 or Mr. Johnny Ramclam at 625 2526;

 Stann Creek, Mr. Keith Emmanuel at 615 9711; and

 Toledo, Mr. Kenton Parham at 630 9787.

 The NEMO Emergency Hotline is 936. NEMO IS ON ALERT.

(Advisories are sent out to: (1) inform the public about developing or existing emergency situation such as tropical cyclone activities, (2) what the government and NEMO are doing and, (3) what actions the public are advised to take. They are not intended to predict what a tropical cyclone will do and where it will go.) Please continue to pay attention to the National Meteorological Service weather report and NEMOadvisories.

