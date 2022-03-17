Sailboat runs aground on reef off Ambergris Caye

On Thursday, March 17th, a sailboat named ‘Ramblynn’ was observed stuck on the reef in the Tranquility Channel area off the north coast of Ambergris Caye. The Belize Coast Guard (BCG) responded to the distressed vessel, helping a male Canadian National aboard identified as Glen Peter. Peter was reportedly traveling along the Belizean coast from Mexico, heading south to Guatemala.

According to preliminary information, the 35-foot in-board vessel with a diesel engine left the Mahahual area in Mexico and sometime during its journey struck the reef when attempting to access the channel. Peter was brought to shore, where he was further assisted. The police, port authority, Department of Environment, and other relevant authorities were notified of the grounding. An assessment will take place to determine damage to the coral in the area.

This is not the first incident involving sailors running aground the reef this year. On February 4th, two Canadian nationals were rescued by the BCG, after their vessel ‘JOLIE BRISE II’ hit the reef near Half-Moon Caye. BCG teams stationed at this caye launched a search and rescue operation and quickly found the vessel. The boat was beginning to take in water, slowly sinking. The two Canadians were assisted by the BCG and later transported to Belize City, where police and Immigration took over the case.

In the case of this rescue off Ambergris Caye’s north coast, BCG personnel remain near the area securing the boat, while the situation is resolved.

