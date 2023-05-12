Auditions start in San Pedro for upcoming major movie production

This summer, a casting call for a feature film set to be filmed in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, was announced on Thursday, May 11th, in search of talented San Pedranos who can lend their tropical island flair to some of the movie production characters.

The Open auditions for three individual roles and a musical trio are scheduled for Tuesday, May 16th between 9:30AM and 3:30PM at SABIO Belize offices on Coconut Drive. Below are the details of the characters and their role in the film.

The film, set in 1980s San Pedro, is the story of a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son. The pair attempt to bond by teaming up for a father-son Grand Slam fly-fishing competition in the world’s best place for fly fishing – BELIZE!

During the Easter break, a production team visited San Pedro Ambergris Caye to scout locations on land, water, and across the island. They were captivated by the natural beauty of Ambergris Caye, the community spirit of San Pedranos, and the stunning colors of the waters.

Ambergris Caye has been the setting of several movies. Some large productions include The Mosquito Coast starring Harrison Ford in 1986, and After the Storm, starring Benjamin Bratt, in March 2000. Over the past years, more filming projects have chosen the island, from reality shows like Temptation Island to the first soap opera in the country, La Isla Bonita Telenovela and horror productions.

The latest includes the horror sequel movie production called Paradies, filmed primarily at the Costa Blu Beach Resort, some seven miles north of San Pedro Town in June 2021. Paradies II was filmed at the same location in August 2022. The third part of the sequel will also be filmed on the island. Dates have not been confirmed, but it is expected to happen this year. After Paradies III is filmed, the movie will be distributed with a screening in Belize.

