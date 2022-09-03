Horror movie: Paradies sequel filmed on Ambergris Caye

The second part of a horror movie called Paradies completed its filming on Monday, August 29th, in northern Ambergris Caye. The thriller/suspense film features a local and international cast starting with the director and one of the main actors being Belizean.

The film was shot primarily at the Costa Blu Beach Resort, almost seven miles north of San Pedro Town. Other areas included locations like the popular Secret Beach. The first part of the movie was filmed in the exact location in June 2021. One of the main characters in Paradies is San Pedro’s, Horacio Louis Guerrero. He was happy to be back in front of the camera bringing Paradies II to reality and play an essential role in this project. Guerrero will continue to expand his acting career and represent the island and the country well.

The director of Paradies is Belizean-American Dale Stelly. He shared that from the beginning, he wanted to film in Belize. Stelly said that when a colleague, producer Damien Douglas approached him with the movie idea, he thought this was the opportunity to do so. Douglas planned to shoot the movie in Jamaica, but Stelly convinced him to bring it to Belize. Stelly stated that now that filming is complete in Belize, they are returning to Los Angeles, California, the USA, where they will film a couple more scenes before completing the project.

Stelly said that when both films are ready, he plans to premier them in San Pedro. The time frame for the release of the movies is expected to be later this year.

The Belizean-American movie director highlighted the outstanding hospitality while in Belize and acknowledged the assistance of Niguel Miguel of the Belize Film Commission for the coordination and partnership to work in the country. A big thank you goes to the management and staff at Costa Blu for their unconditional service to the film crew.

