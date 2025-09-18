Tropic Air Officially Launches Three New Cessna Grand Caravan EX Aircraft

Tropic Air marked a significant milestone on September 17 with the official launch of three new Cessna Grand Caravan EX airplanes at Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA). The additions strengthen the airline’s commitment to improving service quality and advancing Belize’s aviation industry.

The new aircraft form part of a five-plane renewal program that began last year and is expected to conclude by the end of 2025. Factory-new and equipped with the latest technology, the planes are designed to enhance safety, comfort, and reliability for the thousands of passengers Tropic Air serves daily.

Maximillian Greif, Owner and CEO of Tropic Air, highlighted the significance of the investment. “The introduction of these aircraft reflects our continued commitment to providing a premium passenger experience and reliable service. This not only strengthens our airline but supports the growth of Belize’s aviation and tourism sectors, and creates new opportunities for the nation,” he said.

Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño congratulated the airline, stating, “Investor confidence is high… the promise of the tourism sector holds strong. We congratulate Tropic Air on its acquisition of three new aircraft to its fleet.”

Tropic Air operates more than 300 flights daily, connecting communities, families, and visitors across Belize and San Pedro. As the country’s leading carrier and the only one with IATA Safety Certification, the airline continues to build its reputation as dependable and safe. The new Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft reflects Tropic Air’s focus on sustainability. Their modern, fuel-efficient design helps reduce environmental impact and supports long-term operational resilience.

With these additions, Tropic Air reaffirms its promise to uphold the highest standards while keeping Belize connected domestically and internationally. The launch signals the airline’s vision for a stronger, more sustainable future for Belize’s aviation and tourism sectors.