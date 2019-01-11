Boca Del Rio Park beach reclamation project close to completion

After several months of work the beach reclamation project at Boca Del Rio Park north of San Pedro Town seems to be close to done. Spearheaded and sponsored by the Belize Tourism Board and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr, the project aims to reclaim Boca Del Rio as a prime beach area once more.

Minister Heredia told The San Pedro Sun that island residents should expect this project to be finished in approximately two weeks. “This was a long overdue project that we had on our agenda, as a lot of the beach shoreline in the area was lost due to erosion and so forth. However, the project is looking pretty good, and we should expect it to be complete in about two more weeks,’’ said Minister Heredia. He further stated that enough sand/material had been added to the front of the area to strengthen the shoreline, so it is not easily removed by erosion.

The recent remodeling enhances the improvements that the Boca Del Rio Park recreational equipment received at the hands of volunteers and staff of Canary Cove. The team of volunteers helped by painting and touching up the park equipment, including the seesaw, swing set, slide and more. Overseeing the activity was Gil Nuñez, who shared that he asked the Canary Cove staff to volunteer. He also encouraged them to bring their children to make it a family affair and to show the children how to appreciate the efforts that go into providing them with a space to play in.

Minister Heredia assured that after the beach reclamation project is done, the park will constantly be supervised to avoid erosion of the shorelines as well to keep the recreational equipment in good shape. Island residents are further asked to take care of the park for the future enjoyment of our children.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS