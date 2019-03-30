Governor General visits Caye Caulker

On Tuesday, March 26th, the Ocean Academy High School in Caye Caulker Village hosted the Governor General of Belize, His Excellency, Sir Colville Young, who also is the official representative of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the country. During his visit, he entertained and inspired the students by sharing stories and pieces of literature, while giving insight into the complex roots of the Belizean culture.

Ocean Academy is one of the six schools in the country piloting the new Belizean Studies curriculum, and according to management, the Governor General practiced and brought classroom learning to life in a way that the students will never forget. Students presented highlights of their campus life with the Governor General. These included mindfulness, robotics and computer coding, including their representation of Team Belize during their first Global international robotics competition in Mexico City in August 2018. Other presentations also included social enterprise (student-run businesses in which student earn school fees, build savings, and build communication and leadership skills). The students also prepared and served a seafood dinner, with mentoring from Hibisca Restaurant chefs. His Excellency Young was accompanied by the school’s Board of Governors, at the dinner, and they all enjoyed musical entertainment.

The Governor-General also visited Little Stars Preschool, La Isla Carinosa Academy, and the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School to see presentations and share stories with all the students. The Governor General’s visit to Caye Caulker is considered historic and one that the island will never forget. He was bid farewell on Wednesday, March 27th with a motorcade to the Caye Caulker Municipal Airport.

