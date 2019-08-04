Letter to the Editor: The bottom of the crab bucket in football

Dear Editor,

As owner of the San Pedro Pirates F.C., 2018 - 2019 closing season champions of the Premier League of Belize, I shake my head, look down, close my eyes and wish the football community and present events was just all a bad dream.

Through my ﬁrst hand experience, I have seen hate, jealousy, greed, violence, corruption and backstabbing. All this from one community and one sport. I'm appalled by the difference this community, clubs, teams and individuals have against each other in this sport. It has given me no other choice but to throw out my "red card" at these circumstances.

San Pedro Town has the strongest business community in this sport to ﬁnance clubs, teams and players. We have some of the best talent, top talent starting from U10 youths through the professional level. We have one of the best stadiums in the country. Yet, we are at the bottom of the crab bucket in football!

There is no support from the community and with reason. Funds are diverted to personal pockets, players do not have sportsmanship, sporting committees are biased, unfair and selﬁsh as equal as appointed Referees. There is NO solid and organized structure for football on the island. There is no one taking these reigns for the good of the football community rather than self-interest gnarling and trampling to gain their personal victory.

The sport I so loved has become depressing and dreams are being ripped away from players and football fanatics on the island.

I am only sharing what I have personally experienced, learnt and foresee. Football in San Pedro is ﬁghting, robbing, hating, cheating and bringing down each other; exactly like crabs in a bucket.

Organizers need to carry out a planned and organized structure without the above-mentioned bad habits. The players need to have good sportsmanship and discipline, be mentors to the young players dreaming to be on their spotlight in the future. The community needs to come together to solidify the sport. San Pedro needs to come back as in the past and LOVE football once more. I thank the organizers, supporters, fans, players and all involved in football for LOVE of the sport; see you in the near future at the Ambergris Stadium.

Emeliano Rivero

President

San Pedro Pirates F.C.

