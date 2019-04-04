Letter to the Editor: No Belizean Culture

Dear Editor,

I just visited San Pedro in January 2019, and I was very disappointed that there is no Belizean identity! The music is American! Most food is American, except the BBQ we found along the road, which was delicious. The new huge development by “Marriott Autograph” is being built on the backs of the Belize men that are using their strength alone to raise this monstrosity. This should be an idyllic island. I did not go there to be immersed in the USA. I realize you need tourism but showcase your culture. Insist on it!

I was also dismayed by the garbage along the road to “Secret Beach”. You should actively keep garbage, plastics out of your water. After all that is why we all come!

I will say your people are wonderful, helpful, and pleasant with a smile, I felt safe and welcome, thank you.

Sincerely,

D Syryda

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS