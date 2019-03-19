Letter to the Editor: Special Thanks from ACES

Dear Editor,

Ambergris Caye Elementary School, ACES, wishes to thank everyone for their participation in the Fourth Annual Gala and Auction to benefit the school and its Special Needs Program. This year’s event was a huge success and raised over $40,000.00 due to the hard work and generosity from everyone involved.

Special thanks go out to Jodie and Scott Harnish for their generous use of the venue, The Palapa Bar & Grill. Special thanks also go out to Krista Agramonte, more affectionately known as Chi Chi Rodriguez, for her coordination of the fundraiser and her untiring effort in soliciting auction items from local businesses.

Special thanks also go to Jodie Harnish for her efforts and time spent, soliciting auction items from local businesses and her untiring effort in coordinating the venue, food, and thanks to the staff for their help in making this event a huge success.

Special thanks to Rob Burrows, of Crazy Canuck’s, who entertained the audience with his humor and antics as the auctioneer, as he has done all four years. He touched the hearts and the pockets of many of those in attendance.

Special thanks go to Dorette Pelotte, Carolyn Malham, Ann Thompson, Carljin Coherst, Tom Ryan and Amy Jenkins for their help in the coordination of this event and the donation of their time and efforts bringing all the pieces of this project together.

Heartfelt thanks go to all the vendors who have donated their goods and services to be auctioned off in this fundraising event. These vendors include; The Yolo, Ginger’s Garden, ATM Cart Rental, Heaven’s Salon, Mesa Restaurant, Coco Locos, Sandy Toes, CG Esthetics, Seaduced, Aquarius, Elvi’s Kitchen, Palapa Bar & Grill, Carlo & Ernie’s Runway Bar, Sea Star Dive Shop, Transylvania Movie Rentals, Wayo’s, Portofino, Rojo Restaurant & Bar, Croc’s Bar & Grill, Vieux Carre Cafe, Castaway Caye, Ramon’s Divers, Tropic Air, Haydee Lu Studios, Just Relax, Searious, Carts Belize, Art of Touch Spa, Caye Coffee, Hidden Treasure, The Palms, Blue Water Grill, El Patio, Amigos Del Mar, C Jewels, Marbucks, Day Dreaming Bed & Breakfast, The Nook, Connie and Bill Law, Sparidise, Belize Pro Dive, Artist Chuy, Victoria House, Paint and Splash from Melody Wolfe, Fast Cars, Pink, Maya Air, Marcel Tours, 12 Belize, Portofino, Xcite Belize, and Mirab. While we have tried to list everyone, and believe this list is all-inclusive, if we have missed anyone who has donated goods or services, please accept our sincere apologies. We do appreciate all donations and have truly tried to keep all donations logged and accounted for.

And special thanks go to the food vendors who donated the delicious menu items; Gingers garden, Aji Restaurant, Pur, Vieux Carre Cafe, Paradice Cream, Carlo & Ernies Runway, Marbucks, and The Chocolate Factory. The food was outstanding!

Additional thanks go out to others who have dedicated their time and efforts in coordinating this event; Amanda Burgos, Principal, Jovani Grajalez, Assistant Administrator, all the teachers at ACES, who have worked diligently creating the art, Beth Spica, Ana Ico, Rocio Rivero, and Victoria Francois for helping gather auction items.

However, the biggest thanks go to everyone who attended this event and reached into their hearts and into their pockets to support this event. Without you, ACESwould cease to exist. You and the people you met or attended the function with are the reason ACES is able to continue its work with the children in this community. We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. You all hold a special place in our hearts!

Ambergris Caye Elementary School – Board of Directors

