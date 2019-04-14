Letter to the Editor: The garbage is keeping tourists away

Hi,

I am in Canada, have never been to Belize. I am researching a trip to the Caribbean with friends right now and came across news articles about the garbage. Up until recent in the internet the pictures of Ambergris Caye and Belize have been pictures of paradise. Sickening to see the real today pictures now of garbage and slum life no one wants to travel to and zero concern for the environment. I had actually heard comments from some people who had been there, and I thought they were exaggerating. I see now they were not. They are warning people not to travel to Belize. Not only will I never go there now or my friends, but the word is spreading fast about the filth. One thing worse than the tourism being hurt is the environment. The environment issue is probably more sensitive with the outside world than the tourism. The tourism or lack of is your problem, but the environment is everybody’s concern. Look at the popular warm tourist destinations that attract the most people and you will see that cleanliness is an issue. To the Belize people I say keep continuing with the garbage and filth problem, soon that is the only thing you will have to deal with-there will be no tourism.

Thanks,

From Canadians you will never meet,

/s/ [email protected]

