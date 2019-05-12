Letter to the Editor: Congestion on roads not designed for large vehicles

Dear Editor,

I refer to an article in your May 3, 2019 issue concerning the San Pedro´s Traffic Department objection to electric motorized scooters.

As a long time tourist to your beautiful island I would have thought the congestion, in the main, is caused by the over invasion of a resort facility by motor vehicles specially as the roadways in San Pedro town were not and are not designed to meet this continued increase, place taxis within the rank also. Not only do these vehicles speed around the narrow streets but also have little training.

I for one support progress subject of course to strict laws enforcing use.

With parking limited in the downtown areas where even golf carts limit pedestrians it is with the larger vehicles that concentration should be of concern.

Kind regards

Alex Gilmour

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS