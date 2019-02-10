Letter to the Editor: The ongoing concern of Sargassum

Dear Editor,

I am writing to voice my complaint and concern about the apparent and ongoing concern of sargassum washing ashore the beaches of San Pedro. I am staying at the former Ruby’s Hotel and the putrid smell of the Sargasso is so overwhelming that I will be cutting my stay in San Pedro significantly from four weeks to just one week.

In the four days I have been here, I have witnessed absolutely no attempt or effort on behalf of waterfront business owners or town council to even make an effort to clean up this putrid situation.

I read previously in your paper that funding was in place from the Belize government to aid in cleanup of Sargasso weed. Apparently, this money has not reached the desired intent, which is to clean up the Sargasso and save the tourism industry from sure collapse.

I do not understand how such a simple thing cannot be done. Hire some people and equipment to stay on top of the cleanup. Does this town, island and businesses not care about its tourist trade? All believe we as tourists must simply put up with it. Well, I have had enough. I am leaving this island for good and my thousands of Canadian dollars that I have spent each year here for the past ten years will not return until and unless this problem is resolved.

/s/

Daryl Bauman

