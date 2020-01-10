20 Water Tanks donated to Caye Caulker

On Thursday, January 8th a short ceremony was held in Caye Caulker Village for the official handing over of 20 Rotoplas Water Tanks. The donation was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Belize Rural South (BRS) People’s United Party (PUP) Standard Bearer, Andre Perez, and the business community. The short ceremony saw the attendance of members of the BRS PUP Executive Committee, members of the Caye Caulker Village Council, local representatives of the Police Department, Fire Department and Polyclinic, as well as representative of three Caye Caulker schools.

In his address, Perez stated “I understand the issues Caye Caulker is facing, and along with the party leader, we have many questions to ask as we work on a long term plan. But for now, we must alleviate the problem at hand, and we are doing our utmost best to see how we can work along with the village of Caye Caulker.” According to Perez, the donation is a means of alleviating the utility issues faced by the island during the peak of the tourism season. “As the candidate for the PUP, I have lots of work to do. Beyond the photo ops, I want to make it clear that we also need to work. I want this donation to serve as a testament to the beginning of our service to the people. The problem with water and electricity is ongoing. We know that both companies are doing their best to alleviate the situation but we must [remain] aware that Caye Caulker is growing by leaps and bounds, so we need to start preparing for a long term solution.”

The water tanks will be distributed to key community service providers such as the local schools, the Police Station and Fire Department. The remaining tanks will be installed in strategic areas of the community where neighboring residents will have access to the potable water collected. “I want to make it clear that these tanks are not being donated to be the sole property of the person or place in which they will be installed, but they are for the use of the entire island. The selected location serves to guarantee that the tanks have a trusted caretaker. We need to unite as a community to ensure that we can all benefit for these donations,” said Perez. In addition, a large 2,600-gallon capacity water tank was acquired to be installed exclusively for the Caye Caulker Polyclinic, as it is deemed a location of importance to the island. “While I am aware that this donation is not a permanent solution, it is a first step in the right direction. I want to make it clear that I am committed to working with the Caye Caulker Village Council and the local authorities on the island.”

Perez ended the ceremony by thanking the business community of both Caye Caulker Village and San Pedro Town for their continued support. Special thanks go out to the Caye Caulker Village Council, who will spearhead the expenses and manpower to install the donated tanks.

