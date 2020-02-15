Lobster season closes February 15th

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Belize Fisheries Department will officially close the lobster season. Until June 15th, no traps can be set, and no one should consume lobster within the next four months. The laws regarding lobster season are strict and anyone caught in possession of lobster during the closed season can face fines from $500 or up to two years imprisonment. The closed season is imperative as it protects the Spiny Lobster population during their reproductive period, allowing for their numbers to replenish.

San Pedro resident and fisherman Billy Melgar has been actively fishing for three years and said he felt this season wasn’t as good as the previous one. He told The San Pedro Sun that his catches were not as abundant as in previous seasons and believes this is a result of illegal fishing done during the closed season. He further stated that the closed season should be longer as a proposed solution. Jair, another fisherman, said he experienced a similar decrease in the catch, but he personally felt like enforcement was strict, as he and his colleagues have seen the consequences imposed rather quickly on lawbreakers. They said they adhere to the regulations as it’s beneficial for the entire fishing community. The San Pedro Sun will follow up with this story when the Fisheries Department issues its official numbers at the closing of the season.

