New Justices of the Peace appointed for Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye

A new group of Justices of the Peace (JPs) was sworn in on Saturday, February 8th, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive, where several members were also named Senior JPs. Belize’s Attorney General, Anthony Sylvestre, conducted the ceremony, which appointed JPs for both Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez welcomed the audience to this special occasion, stating, “As you step into these important roles, remember that you are entrusted with the responsibility to uphold the highest standards of integrity and honesty in all your duties. Your commitment to justice and service will undoubtedly have a profound impact on our community.” Perez, along with the members of the head table, Attorney General Sylvestre, Councillor Ernesto Bardalez, and Nai Duran, President of the San Pedro Chapter of JPs, expressed their pride in the dedication shown by the attendees and looked forward to witnessing the positive changes they would bring to the community.

AG Sylvestre congratulated the new JPs and emphasized the importance of their roles as both JPs and Senior JPs. He noted that JPs share concurrent jurisdiction with Magistrates when it comes to issuing summonses and arrest warrants, granting bail, and determining bail amounts.

In addition to taking recognizance, their duties include remanding defendants in custody, binding parties, serving as witnesses, and witnessing the execution of deeds, among other responsibilities permitted by law. He emphasized that this position comes with significant responsibilities, and all JPs are expected to serve without any expectation of remuneration. “Serving as a Justice of the Peace is considered a valuable community service and is expected to be performed at no cost.”

The official swearing-in ceremony included the nominees reading the Oath. Following this, each candidate was called to the front to receive their certificates from Attorney General Sylvestre. A group of Senior JPs was present to acknowledge this significant appointment. Among them were Maria Flota, Patricia Marin, Gerardo Reyes, and Ana Ico. These Senior JPs will now hold the title of Honorable.

The newly appointed Justices of the Peace include Martin Dawson, Roxette Muñoz, Giselle Lobos, Virginia Caliz, Amanda Burgos, Kelsey Luna, Norma Morales, Earl Sutherland, Mohamad El Kerdy, Hilmar Vega, Amy Leiva, Victor Ake, Vashti Sanker, Emerita Marin, Yesenia Smith, and Seir Salam.