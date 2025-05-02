Friday, May 2, 2025
BEL participates in 2025 Caribbean Electric Utilities Services Corporation Lineworkers Rodeo

Belize was represented at the 2025 Caribbean Electric Utilities Services Corporation (CARILEC) Lineworkers Rodeo, which took place in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) from April 25th to 27th. The country was represented by three power line technicians from Belize Electricity Limited: George Neal, Kareem Lopez, and Jeser Gonzalez. They competed against power line technicians from across the Caribbean. Ultimately, the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) emerged as the top winner in both the Apprentice and Experienced Lineworker categories.
The three-day CARILEC event included a symposium and Field Safety Training, held under the theme “Informed. Empowered. Safe.” This event is an integral part of providing a platform for line workers before the start of the annual hurricane season. Competitors in Tortola, BVI, faced various pole-climbing challenges that tested their ability to demonstrate skills safely under pressure, with agility and accuracy. Such skills are crucial for executing post-disaster restoration activities at national and utility levels, particularly during regional deployments. BEL personnel have a history of being deployed to the BVI following natural disasters like hurricanes. The Rodeo required line workers to apply their experiences in a series of tasks demanding safe and efficient execution, all within a supportive and fun environment marked by camaraderie.

Some challenges included a speed pole climb, where line workers raced to climb a 40-foot pole safely and skillfully in the shortest time possible. Another activity involved playing basketball while strapped to a pole. Other events included Pole Top Rescue, HV Cut-out Installation, HV Earth Installation, Hurtman Rescue, and a Mystery Event.
In the end, the APUA team secured first place in both the Apprentice and Experienced Lineworker categories, showcasing their expertise in the field. Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. came in second, followed by BVI Electricity Corporation. Other participants included Anguilla Electricity Company Ltd., N.V. Elmar (Electricity Company Aruba N.V.), N.V. GEBE (St. Maarten Electricity Company), Nevis Electricity Company Ltd., St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, and Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (US Virgin Islands).
The BEL team is proud to have participated in the event and looks forward to improving and competing again next year. They returned to Belize with new knowledge and expanded their network of contacts as well.

