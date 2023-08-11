Jamal Quiros, San Pedro teenager, gunned down at home early Friday

A 19-year-old San Mateo resident identified as Jamal Quiros was murdered in the early hours of Friday, August 11th, while inside his home. According to preliminary reports, the culprit lured Quiros to open his residence door after pretending to be a police officer. Quiros was fatally shot when he opened the door.

The San Pedro Police Formation is canvassing the crime scene at the entrance of the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town. No one has been detained, but police hope to do so in the upcoming hours as they continue their investigation. The police report states that around 2:45AM Quiros was inside his home when someone approached from outside and yelled ‘police.’ The report indicates that Quiros opened the door and was shot several times, causing the fatal injury.

Quiros was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II but was pronounced dead at 3:01AM. At the crime scene, police collected several expended shells. As the investigation continues, no motives have been established as to the reason for this latest violent crime on the island. While the family grapples with their loss, close friends of the deceased are demanding justice.

This is the second murder on the island for 2023. In the early hours of May 5th, 29-year-old Elder Arana was fatally stabbed at a San Pedrito nightclub. Police investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Alvaro Luis Tun, who was charged with murder and remanded to the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison. His case continues at the High Court in Belize City.

This latest murder surprises islanders as authorities in San Pedro have tackled this type of major crime. The police welcome any assistance from the public in this murder investigation, and all information provided is treated with confidentiality.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS