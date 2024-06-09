Doctor Love: My Friend is a Thief

Dear Dr. Love,

My gal pals and I like to go to lunch, have a few drinks, and then go shopping. Last week, we were in a store, and my friend was trying on bikinis. We bought a few things and left. On our way home, the wind blew my friend’s skirt up, and I saw she was wearing one of the bikinis under it! I was shocked, then it all became clear to me. I’ve always wondered how she could afford the new clothes she’s always showing off; she is a shoplifter! I asked her about it and she said she forgot she was wearing it when she got dressed. Such a lie! I’m so mad! What should I do? /s/ My Friend is a Thief

Dear “My Friend is a Thief,”

You’ve discovered a tough truth about your friend. It’s normal to feel angry and betrayed but try approaching her calmly and firmly. Let her know that her actions aren’t acceptable and that they put your friendship and your outings at risk. It’s important to set boundaries. If she values your friendship, she might reconsider her ways. If not, it may be time to rethink the company you keep.

Friendship should be built on trust, and right now, that’s shaky ground. If you decide to give her a chance, make it clear that honesty is non-negotiable moving forward. Sometimes, tough love is the best way to help someone find their way back to a better path. Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

My husband has to travel a lot for his job. He is usually gone two weeks out of the month. I miss him but have learned to live without him. My neighbor is an attractive single man who seems to keep track of when my husband is gone and often invites me for a drink when I am flying solo. It’s getting obvious that he’s interested in me and is making sexy hints. As tempted as I am, I love my husband and don’t want to have an affair. I don’t want to hurt my neighbor’s feelings, and I enjoy his company. How do I let him down easy? /s/ No Affairs for Me

Dear “No Affairs for Me,”

Your neighbor’s attention is a temptation, but you’ve already made your decision about staying true to your husband. A gentle but firm approach works best. Thank him for his company but make it clear that your heart belongs to your husband. You can say, “I enjoy our chats, but I’m committed to my marriage. I hope you understand.” It’s about maintaining respect for all involved.

Keep your interactions friendly but professional. Establishing clear boundaries will help prevent any misunderstandings in the future. Remember, staying true to yourself and your values is the best way to handle such situations with grace. Dr. Love

Dear Dr. Love,

Have you ever known someone with an annoying habit? I have a co-worker who constantly hums—nonstop. It must be a nervous habit, but it is distracting and drives me crazy. I wear earbuds as much as possible, but I need to hear what else is happening in the office. I need to get over this, as there’s no asking him to stop. /s/Annoying habit

Dear “Annoying Habit,”

Everyone has their quirks, but some can be harder to tolerate. Try to see if there’s a way to gently bring it up, perhaps in a light-hearted manner. If that feels impossible, focus on ways to manage your environment—like those earbuds or taking short breaks. Sometimes, a bit of patience and finding your own peace can help you coexist with these little annoyances.

You might also find a way to shift your focus when the humming starts. Deep breathing or a quick stretch can help reset your mindset. Finding small moments of calm in a busy environment can make all the difference. Dr. Love

