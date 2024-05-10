First Sea Turtle nest of the season discovered on the Northern Ambergris Caye

On Monday, May 6th, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) team received a report from Chris Summers via their official Facebook page. Summers is a collaborator with whom they have established a working relationship through Aces Wildlife Rescue. Mr. Summers shared a video of a fresh sea turtle crawl observed on the beach side of the property owned by Clear Water Belize. The HCMR team promptly responded to this notification and confirmed the presence of a nest upon investigation, marking the inauguration of Ambergris Caye Sea Turtle Season 2024.

Upon assessment, the HCMRS Biologists determined that the nest required immediate relocation and incubation. This decision was crucial to ensure the chances of the delicate nest’s successful development and emergence. The nest was in a distressed state, inadequately covered with sand, exposing the eggs to potential risks.

Moreover, its location was in a highly trafficked area, exposing the nest to many threats, such as disturbance from beach cleaning activities and even human foot traffic, which were alerting factors that could have hindered the hatchlings’ journey to the sea.

Following the inspection, the monitoring team spoke with the Clear Water Belize manager, who assisted them. They explained the importance of protecting sea turtle nests and highlighted the efforts of Hol Chan, which provides shelter for these nests. These initiatives are crucial for the overall conservation of this species.

The clutch, comprised of 129 eggs, was meticulously removed from danger and successfully relocated. Adhering to established protocols, the HCMR is committed to monitoring the nest closely. They anticipate hatching should happen within the forthcoming 50-60 days. They said they would also revisit the nest post-hatch to gather vital data.

The HCMR would like to express their deep appreciation to all stakeholders for their ongoing collaboration and proactive reporting of the sea turtle activities. The invaluable assistance from the public remains a cornerstone for the success of these conservation efforts and urges the public to actively protect sea turtles during this nesting season by following the recommended guidelines and exercising caution around nesting sites.

Individuals can significantly contribute to the welfare of these endangered species by promptly reporting witnessed or suspected activities. You can do this by contacting 226-2247, WhatsApp 614-6439, or their official website, https://www.holchanmarinereserve.org/.

Photos courtesy of Hol Chan Marine Reserve