Department of Environment now in San Pedro for six months

Since its establishment on June 21 this year, the Department of Environment (DOE) in Ambergris Caye has proactively addressed environmental concerns. The DOE staff actively engages in various activities and plans to continue efforts to oversee the Cayes’ environmental demands. DOE operates independently to uphold the Environmental Protection Act, which grants broad regulatory and enforcement authority for preventing and controlling environmental pollution and conserving and managing natural resources.

Some activities the San Pedro branch of DOE has carried out include promoting sustainable development by regulating environmental contamination and pollution, engaging with relevant agencies and stakeholders on environmental matters, educating and raising awareness among stakeholders about environmental issues, improving compliance monitoring of project development, and overseeing activities that have received environmental clearance.

DOE’s Chief Environmental Officer, highlighted that compliance monitoring inspections are being conducted as a priority and that they are approaching the 90% mark of completion on the island. Mai also noted ongoing activities and collaboration with the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), particularly in garbage disposal and industries. Other planned initiatives include mapping illegal disposal areas, identifying hot spots, launching public campaigns to prompt action, potentially organizing cleanups with necessary resources, and implementing enforcement through a ticketing system and charges.

In collaboration with the SPTC, efforts are underway to address water pollution from land-based industries. The focus will be identifying all golf carts and other car wash businesses and ensuring that trade licenses and environmental screening processes are aligned.

Collaborations with other agencies will include Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL) to establish a sewer system in Caye Caulker. Additionally, concerns were raised about extensive land development across Ambergris Caye and the proposed expansion of the current airstrip.

The dedicated members of the DOE office are committed to contributing to the community by conserving and managing natural resources, ultimately striving to enhance the overall environmental quality for all. The office operates during standard business hours from Monday to Friday, 8AM to 5PM, and can be contacted through their office phone number by dialing 226-3073 or via email at [email protected].