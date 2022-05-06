Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to visit Belize on Saturday

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has embarked on a five-day tour of several Central American countries and Cuba. He started his official trip to Guatemala on Thursday, May 5th, and will then visit El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, and Cuba. The main topics to be discussed include assistance in development and trade and exploring ways to alleviate migration pressure from the said region.

The Government of Belize has confirmed that Obrador will arrive in Belize on Saturday, May 7th. Although there are no precise details, the Mexican President will be making a short visit of around four hours before departing for Cuba. The discussion in Belize will not necessarily involve migration but trade and tourism. One topic hinted at includes discussing the project ‘Tren Maya’ (Maya Train), a 948-mile intercity railway to traverse the Yucatan Peninsula near Belize. The aim is to connect tourist destinations in the said region by offering access to pristine destinations and even hopping across the border into Belize. On Tuesday, May 3rd, President Obrador said that the train would benefit Belize by spurring economic activity along their borders.

One of the possible routes through the Tren Maya considered is connecting to Ambergris Caye without entering the country by the Corozal District. A bridge over the 40-foot canal that divides the countries could connect northern Ambergris Caye and the Yucatan peninsula. The Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable Dr. John Briceño, believes it will open the market with Mexico.

The giant neighbour to the north has been a close ally to Belize. It was a strong supporter of Belize’s independence and following the Jewel’s transition to an independent nation in 1981, Mexico established the first embassy in the country. President Obrador has been one of the closest Mexican leaders to Belize, showing great interest in working closely with the region since his election in December of 2018.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS