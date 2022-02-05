Belize and Mexico Hold Ministerial Meeting to Discuss Formal Trade Agreement
Saturday, February 5th, 2022
On February 2, 2022, Belize and Mexico met virtually to advance discussions for a trade agreement between the two countries. Belize’s delegation was led by the Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, while the Mexican delegation was led by Señora Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Secretary of the Economy.
