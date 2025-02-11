Belize Represented at the ICAO 2025 Global Implementation Support Symposium

Press Release, Belmopan, February 10, 2025. Belize is represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 2025 Global Implementation Support Symposium by Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, to advance Belize’s candidature to the ICAO Council 2025-2028.
The Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) brings together ministers, directors of civil aviation, and key aviation stakeholders from various regions to address resource mobilization, global challenges, and their impact on air transportation. The 2025 GISS focuses on advancing ICAO’s No Country Left Behind (NCLB) initiative and setting new long-term strategic goals.
GISS 2025 is also introducing an innovative feature: the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace. This new track will offer a dedicated space for stakeholders to explore and engage in innovative solutions and strategies for enhancing sustainability in aviation.
Belize’s candidature to the ICAO Council, the highest governance mechanism for civil aviation worldwide, will increase Belize’s visibility as a key partner in the sustainable, environmentally viable, and vibrant aviation industry.
Share
Press Release, Belmopan, February 10, 2025. Belize is represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 2025 Global Implementation Support Symposium by Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, to advance Belize’s candidature to the ICAO Council 2025-2028.
Read more