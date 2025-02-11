Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Government

Belize Represented at the ICAO 2025 Global Implementation Support Symposium

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, February 10, 2025. Belize is represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 2025 Global Implementation Support Symposium by Kennedy Carrillo, CEO in the Ministry of Blue Economy and Disaster Risk Management, to advance Belize’s candidature to the ICAO Council 2025-2028.
The Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) brings together ministers, directors of civil aviation, and key aviation stakeholders from various regions to address resource mobilization, global challenges, and their impact on air transportation. The 2025 GISS focuses on advancing ICAO’s No Country Left Behind (NCLB) initiative and setting new long-term strategic goals.
GISS 2025 is also introducing an innovative feature: the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace. This new track will offer a dedicated space for stakeholders to explore and engage in innovative solutions and strategies for enhancing sustainability in aviation.
Belize’s candidature to the ICAO Council, the highest governance mechanism for civil aviation worldwide, will increase Belize’s visibility as a key partner in the sustainable, environmentally viable, and vibrant aviation industry.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun