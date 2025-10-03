Belize Secures Historic Seat on ICAO Council for 2025–2028 Term

Belize was elected to Part III of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council for the first time during the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, held on September 30, 2025, in Montreal, Canada. This historic victory grants Belize a seat on the 36-member council for the 2025–2028 term, giving the country a direct role in shaping international aviation policy. Kennedy Carrillo, former CEO of the Ministry of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, was appointed as Belize’s Permanent Representative to the ICAO Council and will represent the country on this global aviation body.

The ICAO Council is the governing body of the UN specialized agency responsible for coordinating and regulating global civil aviation among its 193 member states. Belize’s first-time election was described as a milestone that enhances the voice of smaller states in global aviation governance. The council’s work includes improving aviation security, developing policies on artificial intelligence in aviation, promoting environmental sustainability, and supporting professional development in the aviation sector.

Carrillo’s appointment follows her extensive experience in the aviation industry, including her leadership as CEO of the Ministry of the Blue Economy and Civil Aviation since 2020 and her role on the Board of Directors of the Corporación Centroamericana de Servicios de Navegación Aérea (COCESNA). Her nomination was put forward by Prime Minister John Briceño in March 2024 and received unanimous endorsement from Central American member states of COCESNA. Belize’s representation on the council also coincides with ongoing political developments tied to the Belize Rural South electoral division.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade stated that Belize’s participation at ICAO will also benefit the Caribbean and Central American subregions while advancing the country’s aviation strategic objectives. Aviation continues to play a crucial role in Belize’s socio-economic development, particularly by supporting the tourism sector. According to the Ministry, through Carrillo’s presence at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Belize will make a meaningful contribution to advancing global aviation safety, security, and sustainability.

Prime Minister Briceño expressed pride in Belize’s election to the ICAO Council, commending Carrillo’s qualifications and noting the importance of Belize’s elevated role in international aviation policy.

Belize’s delegation to the 42nd ICAO Assembly included H.E. Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Nigel Carter, Director of Civil Aviation, and Kennedy Carrillo, Belize’s Permanent Representative to ICAO.