Miss Universe Belize receives donation from BTB

On Tuesday, August 2nd, the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) presented a $13,000 donation to the Miss Universe Belize pageant. Present to receive the donation from the Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Anthony Mahler, was the reigning Miss Universe Belize San Pedrana Iris Salguero. The pageant is on August 13th at the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts in Belize City.

The pageant, which starts at 8:30PM, will see six beautiful young Belizean ladies vying for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe Belize and represent the Jewel (Belize) in the international arena. The six lovely ladies include 19-year-old Kaira Nuñez, 27-year-old Alina Scott, 27-year-old Kenia Tejada, 22-year-old Sigourny Usher, 27-year-old Samantha Singh, and 25-year-old Ashley Lightburn.

The BTB extended its best wishes to the contestants and invited Belizeans to support the pageant and the candidates. The new Miss Universe Belize wіll rерrеѕеnt Веlіzе аt thе 71ѕt еdіtіоn оf thе рrеѕtіgіоuѕ Міѕѕ Unіvеrѕе раgеаnt in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Salguero was crowned Miss Universe Belize 2021-2022 on January 9, 2021, in Belize City. The official coronation occurred at a small, socially distant sashing press conference adhering to all the COVID-19 health safety measures. Salguero became the 31st beauty ambassador representing the Jewel at the international Miss Universe beauty pageant.

A sneak peek at Salguero’s pageantry career

In 2015, Salguero was crowned Miss San Pedro and then represented Belize in the 2016 Miss World Pageant. The island beauty ambassador also represented Belize as Miss Earth in 2017 and Miss America Latina del Mundo in 2018.

The island queen continues to work with environmental organizations actively. Whenever the opportunities arise, Salguero is involved in community projects such as clean-up campaigns and spreading awareness on the importance of protecting the natural resources of the Jewel.

