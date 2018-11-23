San Pedro Police increase routine check-ups at ports of entry

To deter illicit activities and to monitor persons coming to the island, the San Pedro Police Formation has increased its presence at the different ports of entry to San Pedro Town. The practice is not because of the approaching Christmas season but a routine activity that will take place at different times throughout the weeks.

Officer In Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Superintendent Reymundo Reyes stated that when police officers patrol near the water taxi terminals or the John Greif II Municipal Airport, they are required to make checks on arrivals. “This is done to monitor persons coming to San Pedro, especially people of questionable characters, we need to intercept them and know their whereabouts while on the island,” said Reyes. “It is a method to try to keep the island safe,” Reyes said this practice has yielded the interception of drugs and weapons, and they will continue these checks at unknown times.

Reyes added that they are trying to implement operations in other parts of the island where persons in private boats can access San Pedro. “We are trying to keep police presence as much as possible around the island, and we need to be more vigilant,” Reyes said. The Commander of the San Pedro Police indicated that they expect good results in their anti-crime strategies planned for San Pedro.

According to Reyes, the plan is to prevent as much crime as possible by monitoring who visits the island and intercepting weapons and drugs. He indicated that they cannot eradicate crime, but that they will do their best in keeping it at its lowest for the safety and well-being of visitors and residents of the island.

