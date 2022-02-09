San Pedro man assaulted by police officer advised by SPPD to file a complaint

Police say the man who was assaulted by a uniformed police officer in San Pedro Town should make a formal complaint. The video was posted on Facebook over the weekend and quickly gained traction. Police said they do not tolerate abuse by police officers, and the situation involving this officer will be dealt with internally.

On Monday, February 7th, the Communications Director for the Belize Police Department in Belize City, Assistant Superintendent Fitzroy Yearwood briefly commented on the incident. “We would like to encourage the victim to come and visit the Professional Standard Branch and make a formal complaint,” Yearwood told reporters. He said he was privy to the video showing the police officer punching a man sitting on the steps of a house. Another officer in camouflaged uniform standing behind him intervened so the situation would not escalate. The aggressor was pushed away from the victim by his fellow officer, who then walks off the property. All this time, a witness was videotaping the incident.

Yearwood added that the department will not turn a blind eye to this type of behavior. He referred to the fact that in the past, rogue officers have been properly dealt with, charged and some even dismissed. He reassured those in attendance and listening that this incident will not be ignored, but insisted that the victim should make a formal complaint.

