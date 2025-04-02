BDF personnel destroy hand grenade found on Ambergris Caye

On Monday, March 31st, a bomb expert from the Belize Defense Force (BDF) traveled to San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye after reports of a hand grenade found on the island. The grenade, located in northern Ambergris Caye, was handled with great care and was safely disposed of (destroyed) around midday, according to police reports. The police are continuing to investigate the origin of this dangerous object and any individuals who may be connected to its discovery.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams stated on Monday that the grenade was discovered shortly after 8AM during a search conducted by San Pedro police officers at an abandoned building. The grenade was located inside one of the building’s rooms. Williams noted that the artifact was appropriately secured, and the BDF was subsequently notified. No individuals were present in the area at the time the grenade was found.

After the grenade was detonated and destroyed, police continued their searches in the affected areas and other parts of the island. The San Pedro Police Formation is actively working to deter any illicit activities that could disrupt the peace of the island.

In recent months, police have discovered and seized weapons, ammunition, and drugs from northern Ambergris Caye.

In February of this year, police conducted a significant gun bust that resulted in the arrest of three individuals. This operation, led by officers from San Pedro, involved searching a remote camp off the northeastern coast of the island. They recovered a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine containing 22 live rounds, an AR-15 rifle with two magazines holding a total of 51 rounds of ammunition, and an SG rifle with a magazine containing 12 rounds. Additionally, they found more ammunition.

The three detainees were charged with one count of possessing prohibited firearms, one count of possessing prohibited ammunition, two counts of possessing a firearm without a gun license, two counts of possessing ammunition without a gun license, and one count of possession of a firearm with its serial number removed.