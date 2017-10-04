All set for San Pedro Volleyball Tournament

The San Pedro Volleyball Association along with the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) will be hosting a volleyball tournament starting Saturday, October 7th. The tournament will see participants competing in four categories, primary school, high school, female and senior male. In addition, tournament organizers are encouraging friendly games between players 40 and over.

A total of 32 teams have registered to play. Everyone is invited to come out to the Angel Nuñez Auditorium and support their favorite teams. The first round of games will take place on Saturday, October 7th starting at 3PM and Sunday, October 8th starting at 1PM. Schedule is as follow:

For more information contact Erick Santizo Nuñez at 620-1663 or 605-0963.

