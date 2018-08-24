Orange Walk Black Mambas continue to lead Belize’s 2018 Inter-District Rugby 7’s Tournament

The third round of the Belize Inter-District Rugby 7’s Tournament was held this past weekend on Sunday, August 19th at the Governor General Field in Belmopan City. Currently leading the tournament is the Orange Walk Black Mambas with 32 points. They are followed by Kings Park Scorpions with 22 points and San Pedro Hammerhead Sharks with 18 points.

The tournament began at 1PM, with the San Pedro Hammerhead Sharks taking a solid 30-10 point score victory against Belize City Kings Park Scorpions. The next match saw Orange Walk Black Mambas defeating Kings Park Scorpions with a 5-30 point score. The last official match saw Orange Walk Black Mambas coming out victorious with a 25-5 over San Pedro Hammerhead Sharks.

In addition to the official matches, there was also a friendly match between some new rugby teams, and the Belize City Barbarians won 25-5 over Cayo Black Panther.

The championship round of the tournament is scheduled for Sunday, November 25th in Belize City. Everyone is invited to come out and support their favorite team. Food and drinks will be on sale during the games.

