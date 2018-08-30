Sixth week of Copa San Pedro 2018 sees four games

Four matches were played during the sixth week of Copa San Pedro 2018 at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town.

On Thursday, August 23rd Island Warriors took on Golden Warriors at 7PM. At the end of the game time, it was a clear 3-0, victory for the Island Warriors. The next match saw G-Strikers defeating Vince Assassins with a 2-1 score.

The last set of matches were played the following day, starting at 7PM with Ambergris Combined Force victorious over the Ocean Girls, with a 4-1 final score. The last match of the football weekend saw Young Strikers winning 5-4 against Ambergris Hopes.

The current standings in the male category have Young Strikers with 13 points, followed by Boca Bombers with 12 points and Legends F.C with 10 points. Genesis F.C, Sandy Point F.C, and Talal F.C, G-Strikers all have nine points each. Los Catrachos F.C and Vince Assassins have seven points each, San Mateo F.C has six points and Warriors F.C has four points. Ambergris Hopes has three points and yet to make it on the chart is San Pedro Pirates U-17.

In the female category, the current standings have Ambergris Combined Force and Island Warriors F.C at the top of the chart with 12 points, followed by SPHS Girls with six points each. Ocean Girls and Golden Warriors are at the bottom of the chart with three points each.

Copa San Pedro 2018 continues this weekend, starting on Thursday, September 6th at 7PM, at the Ambergris Stadium. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy a weekend of football.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS