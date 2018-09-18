2018 Copa San Pedro wraps up week ten of tournament

2018 Copa San Pedro football tournament continued with eight matches at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town from Thursday, September 13th to Sunday, September 16th.

The first set of matches began at 7PM on Thursday with the Golden Warriors defeating Ambergris Combined 1-0. The next match saw San Mateo F.C claiming the victory with a 4-3 score against Boca Bombers.

The following day, the football tournament saw Island Warriors dominating San Pedro High School (SPHS) Girls with a 5-0 score. The 9PM match saw Los Catrachos taking an easy 5-0 victory over Ambergris Hope’s.

The tenth week of Copa San Pedro culminated on Sunday, September 16th, starting at 3PM with a tight match between San Pedro Pirates U17 and Talal F.C that end in a 2-2 draw. Legends F.C then managed to come out victorious with a 2-1 score over Vince Assassins. At 7PM, Sandy Point F.C won against Warriors F.C with a 5-0 score. The last match of the weekend saw Young Strikers defeating G-Strikers with a 5-2 score.

The current standings in the female category have Ambergris Combined at the top of the chart with 18 points, followed by Island Warriors with 15 points and SPHS Girls with 12 points. At the bottom of the chart are Golden Warriors and Ocean Girls with six points each.

In the male category, the current standings have Young Strikers at the top of the chart with 20 points, followed by Legends F.C, Boca Bombers, and Sandy Points F.C with 16 points each. Genesis F.C has 15 points and Los Catrachos F.C and Talal F.C with 13 points each. San Mateo F.C has 11 points, Vince Assassins, 10 points and G-Strikers have nine points. Warriors F.C and Peacemaker have four points each, Ambergris Hopes have three points and at the bottom of the chart is San Pedro Pirates U-17 with two points.

2018 Copa San Pedro continues this weekend starting on Thursday, September 20th with Sandy Point F.C versus Genesis F.C at 7PM, followed by Boca Bombers taking on San Pedro Pirates U-17.On Friday, September 21st, Talal F.C will face Warriors F.C, and Los Catrachos will take on Vince Assassin. On Saturday, September 22nd, G-Strikers will go against Los Catrachos at 7PM and Boca Bombers face Warriors F.C at 9PM. The last set of matches will be played on Sunday, September 23rd, starting at 3PM, featuring Peacemakers versus Legends F.C, followed by Island Warriors against Ocean Girls and Golden Warriors facing Ambergris Combined at 7PM. The last match of the weekend will be between Ambergris Hopes and G- Strikers at 9PM. Everyone is invited to come out to Ambergris Stadium this weekend and support their favorite team. Food and drinks will be on sale during all games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS