San Pedro Pirates defeat Freedom Fighters 4-3

On Sunday, September 9th the San Pedro Pirates F.C travelled to Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District to face Freedom Fighters in a previously delayed match of the Premiere League of Belize (PLB). The island team claimed victory with a 4-3 score, gaining three more points in the PLB chart and moving to the fourth spot in the tournament standings.

The match began at 4PM, and both teams immediately went on the offensive, determined to open the scoreboard. At minute 17, Freedom Fighter’s Alexander Peters found his way to net the first goal for his team. Pirates’ Mario Chimal responded with a goal at minute 21. The early scoring brought intensity to the match, as fans demanded more goals. At minute 33, Pirates’ Jose Chimal found his way and scored another goal. A few minutes after, Mario Chimal scored a half-trick, taking the Pirates to a 3-1 lead. At minute 48, Pirates’ Pablo Mendizabal scored another goal for his team and took them to the break with a 4-1 lead.

Halftime, Freedom Fighters came back fierce and, making attempts to score a goal, but all were unsuccessful. It wasn’t until minute 78 that, due to a penalty kick, Freedom Fighters Peters once again managed to net another goal for his team. The match then saw both teams controlling the ball equally and aiming for more goals. At minute 87, Freedom Fighters scored another goal courtesy of Jaren Lambey. Down by one goal, the home team tried their best to catch up, but all efforts were futile. The long whistle was then blown, giving San Pedro Pirates their second win so far in the PLB 2018 opening season.

The current standings of PLB have Belmopan Bandits at the top with 14 points, followed by Verdes F.C with 12 points and Police United F.C and Wagiya F.C with nine points each. Following the top three scores are Altitude Assassins F.C and San Pedro Pirates with six points each. Belize Defense Force F.C has four points and yet to make it on the score board is Freedom Fighters.

For the next match, the San Pedro Pirates will be travelling to Belmopan City to face the Belmopan Bandits at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium on Saturday, September 15th. The game is scheduled to start at 8PM. For more information on how to accompany the Pirates as a fan, you can contact 623-0772.

