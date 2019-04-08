Basketball Tournament coming up in San Pedro!

Basketball fanatics are invited to be a part of San Pedro’s Basketball Tournament set to commence at R.A Nuñez Auditorium on Friday, May 10th. The basketball tournament is being organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), San Pedro Sports Committee and San Pedro Basketball Association.

SPTC Sports Councilor Hector ‘Tito’ Alamilla told The San Pedro Sun that they are looking forward to a great turnout and encourage people to sign-up. “The tournament is expected to showcase the best basketball talent from both Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town. We are working for it to reach the potential of our football tournaments,” said Alamilla. The registration fee is $500 and only three outside players will be allowed per team.

To register your team or for more information you can contact, Alamilla at 623-0772, Jamir at 608-2602or Bob at 604-9013. Interested persons are reminded that the deadline to sign-up is Monday, April 15th.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS